Deutsche Bank AG Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.