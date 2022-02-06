Deutsche Bank AG Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Angion Biomedica were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Angion Biomedica by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Angion Biomedica by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Angion Biomedica by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 66,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $137,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,816 shares of company stock worth $386,993.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

