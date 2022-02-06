Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NN were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NN by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 786,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NN by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NN by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

In other news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,740 shares of company stock worth $135,875. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.