Deutsche Bank AG Sells 205,986 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 205,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teekay were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 1,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 3,575,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teekay by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 534,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teekay by 2,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 529,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

TK stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $316.47 million, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.