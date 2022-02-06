Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Hold

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.