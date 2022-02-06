Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,038 ($27.40) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Friday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

