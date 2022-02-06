Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to “Buy”

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $460,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

