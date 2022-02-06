Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to “Buy”

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.
BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $460,000.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
