DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.57 million, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
