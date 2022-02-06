DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.57 million, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get DHT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 223.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.