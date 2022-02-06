DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Position Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,714 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIDI opened at 3.42 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 3.33 and a one year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.37 and its 200-day moving average is 7.42.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

