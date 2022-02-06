Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $104.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 639.2% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

