Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $481.55 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.55% of AvalonBay Communities worth $481,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $247.30 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.99 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day moving average is $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

