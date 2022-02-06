Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 200,411 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,960,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $380,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.34 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

