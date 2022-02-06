Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,985 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Lam Research worth $413,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,027,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $579.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

