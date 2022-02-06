Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,150 ($42.35) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.66) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.87) to GBX 3,290 ($44.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,238 ($43.53).

DPLM opened at GBX 2,774 ($37.29) on Wednesday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,286 ($30.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,504 ($47.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,118.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,065.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a GBX 30.10 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

In related news, insider Barbara Gibbes acquired 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.78) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($150,280.29). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.08), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,486,223.02).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

