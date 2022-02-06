disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $117,166.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07165421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,259.62 or 0.99774419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006569 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,316,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,771,887 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.