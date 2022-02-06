DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.76. DocGo shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 6,306 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

