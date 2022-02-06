Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in Donaldson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

