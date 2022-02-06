DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $92.29

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.29, but opened at $96.12. DoorDash shares last traded at $97.36, with a volume of 15,374 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of -0.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $5,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 230,363 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

