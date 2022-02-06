Duke Realty Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Duke Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

DRE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

