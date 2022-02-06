Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

DLTH stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Duluth by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duluth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

