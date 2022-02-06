Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,183,522.00 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.
  • On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.
  • On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.
  • On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.
  • On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.
  • On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

NYSE DUOL opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $4,423,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

