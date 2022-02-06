Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,183,522.00 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

NYSE DUOL opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $4,423,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

