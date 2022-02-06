Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price was up 6.4% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $91.73 and last traded at $89.91. Approximately 17,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 363,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.53.

Specifically, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,367 shares of company stock worth $33,285,804 and have sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. Analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

