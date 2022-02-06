Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Loop Capital

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

