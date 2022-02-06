Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 72,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of 58.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

In other news, Director Charles Claude Downie purchased 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

