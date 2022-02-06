Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $176.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

