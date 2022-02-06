Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

