Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. 4,095,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

