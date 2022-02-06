eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 236,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $41,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

