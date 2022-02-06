Eden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,499.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $26,499.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00109702 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

