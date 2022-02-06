Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Edison International stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

