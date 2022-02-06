Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

ELD stock opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$17.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

