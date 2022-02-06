Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

