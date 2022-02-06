Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ELYM) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 7th. Eliem Therapeutics had issued 6,400,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the end of Eliem Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.