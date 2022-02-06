Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.93 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

