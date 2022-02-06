Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives €9.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.11 ($10.23).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.