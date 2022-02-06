Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

TSE:ERF opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$4.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.15.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

