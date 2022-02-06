Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will post sales of $30.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.25 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enfusion.

Get Enfusion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

ENFN opened at $13.99 on Friday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.