Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys 768 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

