Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 85.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $144.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average is $255.27.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $27,034,487 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.