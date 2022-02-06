Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $362,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,386,000 after buying an additional 276,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,853,000 after buying an additional 177,859 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.45 and its 200-day moving average is $310.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

