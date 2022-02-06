Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $429,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $132.25 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.