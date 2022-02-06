Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.41 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

