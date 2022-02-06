Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,434,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,030,000 after buying an additional 178,757 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,505,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,105 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

