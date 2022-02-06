Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $590,402.03

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $590,402.03 and $193,450.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00252526 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.