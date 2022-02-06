Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 240,550 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 240,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

