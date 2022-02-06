Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $43.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $43,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.