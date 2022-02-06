Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

