Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ETRN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,571,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

