Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Euroz’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Euroz alerts:

Euroz Company Profile

Euroz Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, and wealth management services to institutional and corporate clients, and high net worth individuals primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.