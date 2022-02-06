Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Euroz’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Euroz Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.