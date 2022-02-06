Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Patrick Brickley Sells 6,625 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57.

EVBG stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

